ESPN Analyst Has A Harsh Message For Oklahoma Fans

Oklahoma has had a reputation in recent years for being a team with an explosive offense and a sieve-like defense. The Sooners’ stop unit showed signs of improvement in 2019, but was completely unable to slow down LSU in the Peach Bowl yesterday.

ESPN college football analyst Marcus Spears no doubt enjoyed Oklahoma’s inability to contain LSU’s offense. Spears is an LSU alum and isn’t shy about supporting his alma mater.

The former Tigers star and NFL defensive lineman had a brutally honest message for Oklahoma fans (and anyone else who needed to hear it) about the Sooner defense.

Don’t talk to me about #Oklahoma defense ever again! Ever — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 28, 2019

To be somewhat fair to OU, no one has really shown an ability to limit LSU offensively this season. That’s what happens when you have a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, a stable of quality running backs and a dynamic receiving corps.

Clemson is the last team with a chance to stop the Tigers. They’ll have that opportunity in the national championship game on January 13.

LSU is looking for its first national title since the 2007 season, while Clemson is trying to go back-to-back.