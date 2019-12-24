ESPN Analyst Names What Oklahoma Must Do To Beat LSU

Oklahoma’s facing its biggest challenge of the season in the College Football Playoff semi-final against No. 1 LSU. Very few people expect the Sooners to pull off the upset.

The 13-0 Tigers are the consensus national title favorite. If Oklahoma has any shot at beating them, quarterback Jalen Hurts has to dominate the game.

The dual threat has been the catalyst of the Sooners’ success this season. He’ll need to out-duel QB Joe Burrow, a tall task for the Alabama transfer.

But David Pollack thinks Hurts is up to the challenge. The College GameDay contributor detailed what Hurts must do to take down the Tigers during Pollack’s recent episode of The College Football Podcast With Herbie & Pollack.

“Score 50? Score 40-something plus? Jalen Hurts would have to run the football and control the clock and he’s capable of doing that,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “Listen, that guy can carry the ball 20 times a game. … I think Jalen Hurts would have to play his best game of his career at OU. Like, he would have to just run and throw and ball out and score a ton. … So Jalen’s got to get 40.”

Hurts, the early season Heisman favorite and eventual finalist, needs to “play his best game of his career,” as Pollack says. If he can avoid turnovers and utilize his running ability, this could be a closer game than most expect.

Oklahoma-LSU kicks off this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.