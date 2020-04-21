ESPN Football Power Index Predicts Oklahoma’s W-L Record

Oklahoma has won five-straight Big 12 titles and appeared in four of the last five College Football Playoffs. In 2020, the Sooners will once again have massive expectations.

A preseason top 10 ranking is essentially guaranteed, with a top five rating possible. Oklahoma will be favored to win a sixth-straight conference title as well and potentially break through with its first CFP victory.

While we’ve got a while to go before the games get underway–if they happen at all–ESPN’s FPI has unveiled its win-loss projections for every team. Not surprisingly, Oklahoma’s has one of the best projected records in the country.

The computer has OU with a projected mark of 10.1-2.6. That’s ninth-best in the nation, just behind Georgia and Penn State and ahead of Boise State and Florida.

Delving further into the FPI, we see that the metrics favor Oklahoma in all 12 of its regular season games. Even though the Sooners are forecast to have between 2-3 losses, the FPI “expects” them to be favored against every opponent.

Some more FPI tidbits related to OU’s schedule include:

The season opener against Missouri State features the highest win probability for the Sooners in the regular season (99.8).

The lowest win probability is in the rivalry game against Texas (51.6 percent).

OU has a win probability of 87.9 percent in its marquee non-conference matchup against Tennessee.

You can read ESPN’s full list of FPI win-loss projections here.

Oklahoma is scheduled to open up its season against Missouri State on Sept. 5.