ESPN Ranks 5 Best QBs Still Available In NFL Draft

Four quarterbacks heard their name called during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While bonafide studs like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are no longer on the board, there are plenty of viable options up for grabs.

ESPN released its best remaining prospects for each position as Day 2 of the draft will begin later tonight. The top quarterback on ESPN’s positional board at this moment is Jake Fromm.

Despite concerns about his arm strength, Fromm is a proven leader and winner. He could go as early as the second round, but he might present more value to certain teams in the third round.

Right behind Fromm on this list is Jacob Eason, who actually transferred from Georgia to Washington because of Fromm’s emergence in Athens. Eason has elite talent when it comes to just making throws from any platform, yet there are doubts he’ll be able to reach his ceiling.

Here are the top five quarterbacks available, via ESPN:

Jake Fromm, Georgia Jacob Eason, Washington Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma Anthony Gordon, Washington State Nate Stanley, Iowa

Jalen Hurts is another name to monitor on Day 2 of the draft. After showing he can win in the Big 12 and SEC, he’ll try to have similar success in the NFL.

Who do you think will be the first quarterback to come off the board in the second round?