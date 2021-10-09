Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Spencer Rattler Right Now

With the Oklahoma Sooners trailing 28-7 in the first half of this year’s Red River Showdown, head coach Lincoln Riley opted to bench Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. It’s a decision that could, in theory, change the landscape of college football.

Rattler really struggled in the first half against the Texas Longhorns, completing 8-of-15 passes for 111 yards and an interception. He also had a costly fumble.

Williams, meanwhile, has been sensational this afternoon. The true freshman finished today’s game with 212 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. There’s no question about it: he’s the reason the Sooners mounted an epic comeback against the Longhorns.

Even though Williams isn’t guaranteed the starting job moving forward, the majority of the college football world believes it’s only a matter of time until Riley makes this quarterback change a permanent one.

If the Sooners ride out the rest of the season with Williams as their starter, that could open up the door for Rattler to enter the transfer portal. After all, that wouldn’t exactly surprise college football fans.

Spencer Rattler has entered the transfer portal — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler on the sideline putting his name in the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/V9OY90ZqaR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2021

First look at Spencer Rattler in the transfer portal: pic.twitter.com/l5adLey9e7 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 9, 2021

Spencer Rattler heading to transfer portal pic.twitter.com/sZ8nfVqyIf — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 9, 2021

It would be quite a story if Rattler goes from a projected No. 1 overall pick to a transfer portal candidate.

Rattler has the arm talent to be a star at the quarterback position, but he’s just a bit too careless with the football. He’ll need to fix that flaw in order to reach his full potential.

Do you believe Spencer Rattler will enter the transfer portal?