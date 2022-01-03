Everyone Said The Same Thing About Spencer Rattler After Caleb Williams’ Announcement

With Caleb Williams entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Oklahoma Sooners will enter the 2022 season with a dearth of experience under center. But Williams’ predecessor, Spencer Rattler, is catching some strays this afternoon.

Rattler recently transferred to South Carolina after entering the portal himself at the end of the 2021 season. The former Big 12 Championship Game MVP lost his starting job to Williams during the Red River Showdown.

Rattler was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title that same year. In 23 games he completed 70-percent of his passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 picks.

But with Williams now gone, people are having a laugh at Rattler’s expense. Everyone is joking that Rattler effectively left the team for no reason since the man who beat him for his job is now gone:

Spencer Rattler watching Caleb Williams enter the transfer portal after stealing his job and making him transfer pic.twitter.com/WgifIB3SZy — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) January 3, 2022

Spencer Rattler upon seeing this pic.twitter.com/snQqcsq1tw — The Coaches Transfer Portal (@CoachesTransfer) January 3, 2022

Spencer Rattler is probably like, "DAMN!!" — Ray Owens (@raystay75) January 3, 2022

Spencer Rattler after seeing this pic.twitter.com/dFE4gEo0DC — The Coaches Transfer Portal (@CoachesTransfer) January 3, 2022

Of course, it’s very possible that Spencer Rattler still would’ve left Oklahoma after this season even if Caleb Williams had transferred before him.

There’s a new head coach and offense coming to Norman. And in going to South Carolina, Rattler gets to reunite with Shane Beamer, one of his former coaches.

As for Oklahoma, they might be scouring the transfer portal for their 2022 starter. The only other player on the team to have even thrown a pass is freshman Ralph Rucker, a walk-on.

There’s also the possibility that Williams returns.

Who will be the starting quarterback for Oklahoma in 2022?