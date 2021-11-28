The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game.

Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won back his job. The preseason Heisman hopeful didn’t transfer, though, instead opting to stick it out with the Sooners.

Now that the regular season has come to an end, college football fans speculate Rattler will soon be in the transfer portal.

It’s probably only a matter of time.

Spencer Rattler is far too talented to just be sitting on the bench. You could make the argument he would have won the game for Oklahoma on Saturday night had he started against Oklahoma State.

Rattler is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point. If he does, he’ll become one of the top transfers on the market and should receive plenty of offers.

It’ll be interesting to see where the talented backup ends up after entering the portal. Seeing that he’s from the state of Arizona, it’d make sense if he wound up in Pac-12 territory. The conference could certainly use a player of his caliber.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday night. The Sooners now won’t have the opportunity to compete for the Big 12 title.