Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

On Saturday afternoon, two of the most storied programs in college football history went head-to-head in one of the best rivalries across the country.

Oklahoma and Texas took the field this afternoon with nothing but pride on the line. At 1-2, the Sooners are already out of the College Football Playoff race.

Likely too are the Longhorns, who dropped their first game of the season last weekend against TCU. Texas looked the part of a national contender early in the season, but that all disappeared last Saturday.

In desperate need of a win, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler got a little too anxious. He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball all within the first 20 minutes of the game.

His struggles on the field led everyone watching at home to the same conclusion: what happened to the Heisman Trophy buzz? Rattler was one of the frontrunners for the award, but looks nothing like a Heisman contender right now.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

Oklahoma might need to pop Rattler back into the Heisman machine a little longer.

Don’t think he was done. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 10, 2020

Rattler benched???? That’s going to hurt the Heisman campaign. — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 10, 2020

Following Rattler’s second interception, the Sooners turned to Tanner Mordecai as the team’s quarterback.

It’s unclear if Rattler is injured or if head coach Lincoln Riley just wanted to make a change at the position.