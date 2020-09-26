Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Oklahoma’s Defense

Oklahoma is officially on upset alert and the jokes are rolling in about the Sooners’ defense.

Lincoln Riley’s team, ranked No. 3 in the country, is tied with Kansas State in the fourth quarter. We’re knotted up at 35-35 following the Wildcats’ latest score.

Unsurprisingly, the Sooners’ defense has been an issue for the Big 12 powerhouse. College football fans are pretty used to that, though.

Oklahoma’s defense in mid season form pic.twitter.com/mRxyQ2iWye — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) September 26, 2020

BREAKING: The Oklahoma Sooners still don't have a defense. — Chris (@3dgarAll3nP03) September 26, 2020

Looking forward to Oklahoma making the playoff again and allowing 40+ points. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 26, 2020

Oklahoma’s defense has shown an inability to force turnovers or create pressure on the quarterback through 7 quarters against very inferior competition. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) September 26, 2020

Urban Meyer had a brutally honest comment on Oklahoma (and the rest of the Big 12)’s defense earlier this year.

“How about these numbers, it blows your mind,” Meyer said. “The last 10 years of the first three rounds (of the NFL Draft), the last 10 years, top three rounds, the SEC has 145 defensive players drafted in the first three rounds. The Big 12? Thirty-three. That’s inexcusable. I mean, the Big 12, you’re talking about as good of high school football in America in Texas. Now let’s go back. Texas has hired an elite coach in Chris Ash, Oklahoma, Alex Grinch. They’ve invested money in the defense, let’s see what happens. But until that changes, football is gonna be — you know, 20 years from now, you’ll still have to play great defense to win a championship.”

Oklahoma might pull a win out today, but the Sooners need to be much better moving forward.