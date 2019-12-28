The Spun

Fans Are Calling For Oklahoma To Be Banned From The Playoff

LSU defenders gang up on Kennedy Brooks during the CFP semifinal.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Running back Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners carries the ball against the defense of the LSU Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No one was really giving Oklahoma much of a chance going into today’s game against LSU, but my goodness, the Sooners have had a first half to forget in the Peach Bowl.

At intermission in Atlanta, LSU leads 49-14. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has thrown for over 400 yards and seven touchdowns in two quarters.

Oklahoma has been totally outclassed in every phase of the game, and will fall to 0-4 in the College Football Playoff all-time. Three of those losses have come by double-digits.

There is a large contingent of college football fans who are sick of seeing the Sooners get smoked in these situations and are asking for the playoff committee to stop considering OU for future tournaments.  A quick Twitter search of “Oklahoma banned” produces plenty of results.

In some fairness to OU though, the CFP semifinals are usually bad. We’ve gotten more than our fair share of blowouts over the last five-plus years.

Well-said, Nicole. Hopefully tonight’s nightcap is much, much better than this game has been.

And in the meantime, let’s hope the second half of the Peach Bowl is over quickly.


