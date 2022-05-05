Bob Stoops Sounds Off On The NCAA: Fans React

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners shakes hands after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys November 24, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 51-48 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The future of college football has been a major discussion point this week in large part due to the rumors involving Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and potential NIL deals at USC.

During an appearance on “The Rush” on 94.7 The Ref, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops commented on the current state of the sport.

Stoops made it very clear that he doesn't see eye to eye with the NCAA.

“The bottom line, be careful what you wish for,” Stoops said, via Sooners Wire. “It’s totally different than what we’ve been used to. My opinion, we need a new leadership group. The NCAA and the way it’s been has really failed overall. Who goes by rules anymore and how they enforce it just seems so ambiguous. Look at Oklahoma State and their basketball program and what happened to them and how wrong. It was insignificant to the people who did it. And then other teams, nothing happens to them. I’m not pointing fingers at anyone, it happens in football too. I’ve been very disillusioned for a long, long time on the NCAA. Just through my football years and how they enforce things or don’t.”

Stoops added that Power Five conferences may have to create their own league with their own governing board.

Although there's no telling if Stoops' suggestion will come to fruition, most college football fans agree with his stance on the NCAA.

"I don't think I'm biased when I say Bob is always right about this stuff," one fan tweeted.

"Bob makes a good point," another fan wrote.

While the odds of it happening are unlikely, some fans want Stoops to run the show.

The NCAA has to go to the drawing board in the near future to figure out how it wants to handle this new era of college football.

Until a solution is agreed upon, college football will be operating in an uncomfortable gray area.