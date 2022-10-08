Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's Awful Performance Today

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets team members before a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 33-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners didn't just lose the Red River Showdown, they were embarrassed on national television.

Texas defeated Oklahoma by a final score of 49-0. It was just a terrible afternoon for Brent Venables and his squad.

Not only did Oklahoma fail to put up a fight against Texas this Saturday, it got mocked on Twitter by just about every college football fan.

"This is the worst game I've see Oklahoma play in at least seven days," Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports said.

"Oklahoma isn't playing Booty yet but they're definitely playing like ass," Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tweeted.

"Brent Venables is 1st Oklahoma coach to debut 0-3 in conference play," Brent McMurphy of Action Network said. "Also, OU has lost more than 3 conference games only 7 times in 108 years of conference play."

"What Texas is doing to Oklahoma should be outlawed in America," Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports wrote on Twitter.

Next up for Oklahoma is a showdown with Kansas. That won't be an easy matchup by any means.

If Dillon Gabriel returns next Saturday, the Sooners should look much better on offense. To be fair though, it won't be hard to top this weekend's performance.