Football World Reacts To Shocking 5-Star Commitment Flip

National Signing Day usually provides at least one wild recruiting saga. This year's involved Peyton Bowen, a five-star safety out of Denton (Tex.) Guyer High School.

Bowen had been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1, only to flip to Oregon in a signing day press conference Wednesday. However, the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back never actually sent his letter of intent to the Ducks.

On Thursday, after more deliberation, Bowen flipped his commitment again, choosing and eventually signing with Oklahoma, who had been recruiting the elite prospect heavily over the last several months.

Bowen's recruiting rollercoaster ride has been met with a mixture of reactions from fans and media members.

"I’m all for HS prospects to handle their recruitment the best way possible and that they receive too much grief for the process as a whole," tweeted ESPN production assistant Eric Robinson. "But to roll through 3 schools in 2 days…Just don’t commit and take your time with this thing."

"As an Oregon fan, I’m not upset. More so feel bad for the kid that his parents pretty much changed HIS decision because they didn’t like it," said Elite 11 QB coach and Ducks diehard Brendin Quinn.

"The sport of college football is cooked," added a pessimistic fan.

"It’s okay Peyton , we know where your heart truly lies … go ball out kid," said another Oregon fan.

Bowen is the No. 2 safety and No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He's one of three five-star prospects in Oklahoma's signing class, joining quarterback Jackson Arnold and EDGE Adepoju Adebawore.