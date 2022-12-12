Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma, Texas Report

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is sacked during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Action Sports' Brett McMurphy, there is "momentum" for Texas and Oklahoma to leave for the SEC one year ahead of schedule.

The Sooners and Longhorns are supposed to remain in the Big 12 until the league's current Grant of Rights expires in July 2025. However, McMurphy reports that there's a "growing sentiment" for the two rivals to join their new conference in 2024.

“There have been ongoing discussions to find a way for Texas and OU to leave early without costing (the Big 12) any money,” an industry source told McMurphy. “However, everyone has to be made whole.”

McMurphy's report isn't exactly stunning news, but it has still gotten the college football world buzzing.

"This has seemed likely for a while. Couldn’t see Big10 adding their programs before the SEC in 2024, so the scenario of OU/TX to SEC in ‘24 has always seemed like the scenario that would play out soon enough," tweeted 247Sports' Brandon Drumm.

"Write the check," suggested Kyle Bowlsby of Bowlsby Sports Advisors and the son of Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

"They can’t win the the Big XII so they just as well try elsewhere," added a trash-talking Iowa State fan.

"They better be paying some insane exit fee to leave early," a Cincinnati fan chimed in.

"Time to get out of this conference," said one Sooners fan.

"Let's just leave when we are supposed to leave," countered another.

Next year, the Big 12 will go from 10 to 14 members with the additions of UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston.

We'll have to wait and see what the league winds up looking like in 2024.