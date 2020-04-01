Former NFL Player Projects Jalen Hurts As First-Round Pick

Mock drafts are a fun way to try and predict the actual NFL Draft order, but no one is taking Maurice Jones-Drew’s latest mock draft seriously.

The former NFL RB and current analyst for NFL.com made plenty of puzzling predictions for the upcoming draft. Jones-Drew projects Oregon’s Justin Herbert as the top overall pick with Joe Burrow sliding to the Dolphins at No. 5. But that isn’t even his worst projection.

Not only does Jones-Drew project former Alabama and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts as a first-round pick – he thinks the Patriots will select the dual-threat QB with pick No. 23.

His reasoning doesn’t add up either. It’s well known Bill Belichick prefers a pocket quarterback with a big arm – two traits Hurts isn’t known for. But despite New England’s past quarterback history, Jones-Drew thinks the Pats will take a chance on Hurts: