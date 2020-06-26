On Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma football program officially lost one of its top recruits from the 2018 class.

Jaquayln Crawford, a four-star athlete from the 2018 class, is headed to the SEC. He took to Twitter this afternoon to announce his commitment to the Arkansas football program.

The news comes nearly seven months since he initially announced his plans to leave the Oklahoma program. He announced his plans to transfer in November during the 2019 season.

Now, just a few months from the start of the 2020 season, he has a new program. He’s headed to play for new head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks this fall.

Here’s his announcement.

Crawford started his college football career as a wide receiver. However, after playing in just two games for Oklahoma, the Sooners started considering other positions.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wondered if he could fit in on the defensive side of the ball.

“But just you see a guy with speed, the ability to track footballs and those things, and I kind of went to him and said, ‘Hey, this is something that we were thinking about, and if this is something that you’re interested in,'” Grinch said via 247Sports. “And he kind of, at least to a point, showed some interest as we tried him there the last couple weeks, and he’s a guy that we’ll continue to [work there].”

After not finding his home at Oklahoma, he’s headed to Arkansas.