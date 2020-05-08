On Thursday night, an Oklahoma Sooners defensive player reportedly announced his transfer destination.

According to a report from Jeremy Clark of 247Sports, linebacker/defensive end Mark Jackson is on the move. However, he won’t be moving too far, according to Clark’s conversation with Jackson.

The former four-star recruit is reportedly transferring to TCU. After playing in just four games for the Sooners during the 2019 season, he’ll be immediately eligible to play for the Horned Frogs.

Jackson reportedly signed with the Horned Frogs earlier today. Gary Patterson and company add a talented and versatile player to a defense that is consistently among the best in the conference.

Breaking: Oklahoma grad transfer Mark Jackson is headed to #TCU for his final season. Jackson confirmed to me that he signed with the school on Thursday. Great addition for the Frogs defensive line. — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB) May 8, 2020

Jackson was the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the 2016 class, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 31 player from the state of Texas and the No. 202 overall recruit in the country.

Jackson made an immediate contribution during his freshman season, appearing in eight games. His best season came in 2018 when he appeared in ten games with seven starts. He ranked fourth on the team with 7 tackles for loss.

However, when Alex Grinch took over as defensive coordinator, Jackson’s playing time started to dip. After playing in just four games in 2019, he decided to leave the Sooners for a rival.