Former Oklahoma 4-Star Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Lincoln Riley’s bid to get Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff next season just got more difficult. The Sooners will be down one of their most consistent defensive backs in 2021.

According to various reports and confirmed by The Spun, former four-star recruit Brendan Radley-Hiles has entered the transfer portal. The move signals the defensive back’s intention to leave the Sooners.

Radley-Hiles made an immediate impact when he arrived in Norman in 2018. Arriving as the No. 5 overall cornerback prospect in his class, expectations were high, but he quickly met them. He racked up 39 tackles in 11 games as a freshman and earned a key role in Lincoln Riley’s defense.

The highly-regarded defensive back continued his success into 2019, proving to be a key part of Oklahoma’s run to the College Football Playoff. During the shortened season in 2020, he also served as an anchor for the Sooners defense.

Radley-Hiles will end his time at Oklahoma after playing in 35 games. He totaled 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions.

The loss seems like significant blow to the Sooners. Radley-Hiles may not quite have lived up to the expectations that come with being a top-50 recruit, but OU relied on him and he was a more-than-capable performer.

Without him, Riley will be forced to plug-in a defensive back with far less experience.

At this point, it’s unclear why Radley-Hiles is headed out of Norman, but the Sooners 2020 campaign likely didn’t help. After two early losses, Oklahoma saw its College Football Playoff hopes wash down the drain. Although the Sooners remain one of the most feared powerhouses in the country, Riley can’t seem to get them over the hump.

Whatever program can land Radley-Hiles should consider itself lucky. With significant Big 12 experience and natural skill, the former four-star recruit should be able to play elsewhere right away.