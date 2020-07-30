Former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer can’t resist taking jabs at the Texas football program.

The Red River Showdown hatred runs deep. Oklahoma-Texas is one of the fiercest rivalries in all of college football. Former and current coaches and players can’t help but toss shade at their most hated opponent throughout the year.

Barry Switzer, in particular, hated Texas with every fiber of his being when he coached the Sooners. The former Oklahoma coach famously wore a “Beat Texas” hat when the Sooners played the Longhorns in 1984.

Switzer’s Texas hatred hasn’t dissipated since he stopped coaching the Sooners. The former OU coach tossed shade at the Texas football program in his most recent tweet, as seen below.

Why I recruited Texas HS athletes? I thought they too should have an opportunity to win championships! @OU_Football https://t.co/gPAh4JlkK2 — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) July 29, 2020

“Why I recruited Texas HS athletes? I thought they too should have an opportunity to win championships,” Switzer wrote on Twitter.

Switzer, one of the greatest coaches in Oklahoma football history, had plenty of success against the Longhorns. He coached the Sooners to a 9-5-2 record against Texas. He also recorded five-straight wins against the Longhorns, spanning from 1971 to 1975.

Fast forward to 2020, the Oklahoma Sooners have two-straight victories over the Texas Longhorns. The Sooners have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two Blue Blood programs.

The Sooners enter the 2020 season as a favorite to win the Big 12, once again. Texas may have a shot to upend Oklahoma with Sam Ehlinger back for his senior season, though.