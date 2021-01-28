Former Oklahoma DC Mike Stoops Reportedly Landing New Job

After spending two years as a defensive analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, Mike Stoops is getting back in the coaching game.

FAU will reportedly hire Stoops to be its new defensive coordinator, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The last time Stoops was a defensive coordinator was when he was with Oklahoma.

“Sources: FAU expected to hire Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator,” Thamel tweeted on Thursday. “He’s the former head coach at Arizona and a long-time DC in the Big 12 at Oklahoma and Kansas State. He’d been at Alabama as an analyst the last two seasons.”

This is a big pickup for FAU. Stoops has plenty of experience and has studied under several legendary head coaches, including his brother, Bob Stoops, and of course Saban.

It was only a matter of time before Mike Stoops got back in the coaching game. It’ll be interesting to see what he’s able to do at FAU.

Head coach Willie Taggart has assembled quite the coaching staff with the Owls. Hiring Stoops is a big win for the program.

Stoops brings plenty of experience with him to FAU. He spent seven years in the Pac-12 as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. He then went to Oklahoma in 2012 where he stayed until he was fired in 2018. Stoops has spent the last two years with Nick Saban at Alabama as an analyst.

The former big-time college football defensive coordinator will try and revive his career as DC for FAU.