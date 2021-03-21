Former Oklahoma Football Player Reportedly Killed In Shooting

Former Oklahoma football defensive lineman Marquis Anderson was reportedly shot and killed in Selma, Texas last Wednesday night.

According to KSAT 12 News, the 28-year-old Anderson was shot in the abdomen late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man named Matthew Goetz is facing a manslaughter charge after the shooting.

“Goetz told investigators he and Anderson were old friends and that they had been drinking,” the KSAT report states. “He didn’t go into detail about what happened, though.

“Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man who fit Goetz’s description get out of the Accord’s passenger side, walk to the driver’s side and start screaming.”

Anderson’s alma mater, Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas, confirmed his passing in a tribute tweet on Thursday.

With heavy hearts, a Knight gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers to his mom and Cory. RIP 77 pic.twitter.com/g4JVxRswl3 — Steele Football (@Football_Steele) March 18, 2021

A four-star recruit in the class of 2011, Anderson redshirted his first season with the Sooners before appearing in four games in 2012.

Anderson recorded five tackles and one sack that season before leaving the program in 2013.