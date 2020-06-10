Former Oklahoma Football Star Accepted Into Law School

On Wednesday afternoon, a former Oklahoma football star announced his eventual return to the campus.

Former star fullback Dimitri Flowers announced he was accepted into the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Flowers will be back in Norman to further his degree.

In mid-May, Flowers announced he was taking the LSAT. It seems all went well as he gears up to make his return to Norman.

“Today I got accepted into the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Of all the sports memories I made, this will go down as one of the best days of my life. Cant wait to get back to Norman and start changing the world!” Flowers said on Twitter.

Today I got accepted into the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Of all the sports memories I made, this will go down as one of the best days of my life. Cant wait to get back to Norman and start changing the world! @UofOklahomaLaw #Boomer — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) June 10, 2020

Flowers received messages of congratulations from teammates and a few of the biggest analysts in the game. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sent a message to Flowers as well.

“Awesome to hear and congratulations,” Herbie said on Twitter. “Loved following your career and how Lincoln would sneak you out of the backfield for a big play. This is incredible news-I’m sure your family is fired up as well. Best of luck.”

The New York Jets signed Flowers after he went undrafted during the 2018 NFL draft. He eventually landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was waived after the 2018 season.

He spent time with the Dallas Renegades before the XFL eventually fell apart.

Congratulations to Dimitri on taking his next step!