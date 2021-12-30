Former Oklahoma Football Star Has Telling Comment On Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops returned to the Oklahoma sidelines for their Alamo Bowl game against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon and led the Sooners to a win. His triumphant return (albeit for one game only) led one of his former stars to make a very telling comment about him.

Taking to Twitter last night, former Oklahoma and Pro Bowl safety Roy Williams said that the passion the team played with in their 47-32 win showed how much love Stoops inspires in players. He said he could see how much love Stoops shows for his players.

“Just shows when a coach shows genuine love for his players the team will play for you. Boys out there playing with real passion and Love!” Williams tweeted.

Stoops accepted the role of Oklahoma’s interim head coach after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt resignation to take the vacant USC job. But he’s going to resume his retirement in 2022 as Brent Venables takes over as head coach.

Just shows when a coach shows genuine love for his players the team will play for you. Boys out there playing with real passion and Love! @OU_Football @CoachBobStoops 💪🏾💪🏾 #Boomer — roy williams (@roywilliams31) December 30, 2021

But Bob Stoops made sure that his first game for the Sooners in five years was one to remember. Oklahoma took the lead with a first quarter touchdown and never came close to giving it up afterwards.

The Sooners scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 30-3 halftime lead. Oregon attempted to rally with three third quarter touchdowns, but Oklahoma answered them at every turn.

Oklahoma now head into the 2022 offseason with far more confidence than they had at the end of the 2021 season.

Should Oklahoma try to bring Bob Stoops back in some capacity though?