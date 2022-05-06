Former Oklahoma Player Reportedly Shot, Killed At 25

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners lost a cherished alum this week as defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin lost his life. He was 25 years old.

According to KFOR in Dallas, Lampkin lost his life in a shooting on Thursday. The Dallas Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

Per the report, Lampkin was staying at an Airbnb while waiting to move into an apartment. His phone, wallet and cellphone were missing from the scene.

The college football world is mourning the loss of the former Oklahoma defender. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock and offer condolences:

Du'Vonta Lampkin played three seasons at Oklahoma though only saw action in two after taking a medical redshirt as a freshman. He played in 17 games, recording 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Lampkin decided to forego his remaining eligibility after the 2017 season and enter the NFL Draft. He went undrafted and got an invite to Tennessee Titans camp, but did not make the team.

Determined to go pro, Lampkin signed a deal with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. In his first year he appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.

Lampkin was later drafted by the DC Defenders of the short-lived XFL in 2019.

Our hearts go out to Du'Vonta Lampkin's family and loved ones.