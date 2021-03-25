Former Oklahoma QB Reacts To Lincoln Riley Transfer Controversy

Lincoln Riley is facing a ton of heat this week for his recent comments regarding Chandler Morris. The Oklahoma head coach basically doubled down on his stance in delaying the young quarterback’s transfer to TCU.

“This particular situation for us is about something that we believe in. Myself, the leadership here at OU, we think it’s unhealthy for college football to encourage intra-conference transfers,” Riley said. “That doesn’t mean we are against transfers to any other institutions they want. That rule obviously has been changed, and I think it was a good rule to change. And now players have the ability and freedom as they should to be able to go to any school they want. But I do think the intraconference can complicate things.”

Riley’s comments didn’t sit well with the rest of the college football world in large part because he’s benefitted the most from transfer quarterbacks.

Ohio State beat writer Tony Gerdeman tweeted “Lincoln Riley speaking out against transfer quarterbacks is a level of irony that is its own analogy at this point.”

While most people are criticizing Riley for his latest take, former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight came to his defense this week.

“I am in complete support of restricting in-conference transfers,” Knight wrote on Twitter.

Knight transferred from the Big 12 to the SEC, so he probably won’t get a lot of negative feedback on his post. We can’t say the same for Riley, though.

