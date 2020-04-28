Former Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine Claimed By New Team

Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins released former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine. He became expendable after the front office acquired Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Perine began his NFL career with a lot of promise, rushing for 603 yards and a touchdown with the Washington Redskins as a rookie. Since that season he’s been plagued with injuries.

Fortunately for Perine, he’s still just 24 years old and continues to receive other opportunities in the NFL. After all, the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year didn’t last very long on waivers.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed Perine off waivers this afternoon. He’ll join a franchise that just received a shot in the arm by drafting Joe Burrow with the top pick in this year’s draft.

Bengals claimed HB Samaje Perine on waivers from Miami, and LB Austin Calitro from Jacksonville. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2020

The Bengals already have a former Sooner in their backfield in Joe Mixon, who’s one of the best tailbacks in the league.

Nonetheless, adding Perine provides Cincinnati with depth at a key position.

Oklahoma fans probably won’t see Perine run wild the way he did back in 2014 against Kansas, when he rushed for 427 yards on 34 carries. That being said, he should form a nice duo with Mixon.