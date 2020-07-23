Former Oklahoma Sooners Coach Reportedly Dies At 59

On Thursday afternoon, the college football world received some tough news when a former head coach passed away.

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach John Blake passed away, according to a report from OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins. He was just 59 years old.

Former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer reportedly told Blevins that Blake died of a heart attack while he was out for a walk. Switzer said the former Sooners head coach had started to lose some weight and was doing well before he passed.

“Sad news. John Blake has died,” Blevins said in a report on Twitter.

Coach Switzer tells me it was a heart attack while out walking. Says he’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well. Prayers w the former #Sooners HC and devastated family. RIP.”

Blake played his collegiate football at Oklahoma under then-head coach Barry Switzer. He eventually joined Switzer’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys before heading back to his alma mater.

Blake served as the Sooners head coach from 1996-99. Unfortunately, he struggled to find success as the team’s leader. He racked up a record of 12-22 and never had a winning record in three seasons.

He floated around the collegiate ranks as a defensive line coach before going back to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills defensive line coach in 2016.

Our thoughts are with the Blake family and Sooners community.