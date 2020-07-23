The Spun

Former Oklahoma Sooners Coach Reportedly Dies At 59

Oklahoma Sooners spirit squad celebrating a touchdown.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 16: Members of the Oklahoma Sooners spirit squad celebrate a touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Tulane 56-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

On Thursday afternoon, the college football world received some tough news when a former head coach passed away.

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach John Blake passed away, according to a report from OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins. He was just 59 years old.

Former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer reportedly told Blevins that Blake died of a heart attack while he was out for a walk. Switzer said the former Sooners head coach had started to lose some weight and was doing well before he passed.

Sad news. John Blake has died,” Blevins said in a report on Twitter.
Coach Switzer tells me it was a heart attack while out walking. Says he’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well. Prayers w the former #Sooners HC and devastated family. RIP.”

Blake played his collegiate football at Oklahoma under then-head coach Barry Switzer. He eventually joined Switzer’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys before heading back to his alma mater.

Blake served as the Sooners head coach from 1996-99. Unfortunately, he struggled to find success as the team’s leader. He racked up a record of 12-22 and never had a winning record in three seasons.

He floated around the collegiate ranks as a defensive line coach before going back to the NFL as the Buffalo Bills defensive line coach in 2016.

Our thoughts are with the Blake family and Sooners community.


