Former Oklahoma Star Has Bold Prediction For Game vs. Texas

The Red River rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas is tomorrow and there have been plenty of predictions made. But one former Oklahoma player decided to go bold with his prediction against Texas.

Speaking to 247Sports, former Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins predicted an easy Sooners victory. He believes that the Oklahoma offense will score as much as they like against Texas and that the defense will get a shutout.

“So I’m going OU with the shutout… On offense, honestly, I think we are going to score however much Spencer and Lincoln feel like,” Perkins declared.

A shutout in the Red River Showdown is extremely rare. There hasn’t been one by either side since 2004 – when Oklahoma won 12-0. Prior to that, the last shutout was a 27-0 Oklahoma win all the way back in 1972.

“On offense, honestly, I think we are going to score however much Spencer and Lincoln feel like.”@CoachReed314 caught up with former OU defensive lineman @7avageszn for his thoughts on the @RedRiverRivalry 👀 pic.twitter.com/xKjTOdmLzo — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 7, 2021

Oklahoma’s defense has been good this year, giving up just 19 points per game. But getting shutouts has been difficult for the Sooners even in their best years. They haven’t recorded a shutout over an FBS team in years.

Against a Texas team averaging over 43 points a game – sixth-best in FBS – keeping them off the board will be a problem.

Oklahoma are favored by 3.5 points against Texas in this game. Most of the recent games between the two teams have been close.

Will Ronnie Perkins’ prediction for the Oklahoma-Texas game come true?

The game will be played at 12 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.