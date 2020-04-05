Former Oklahoma Star Kenneth Murray Updates His Status

A hamstring injury cost Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray most of the NFL Scouting Combine, and may have hurt his draft stock in the process.

But it looks like Murray is suffering no ill effects of the injury heading into the NFL Draft. Murray gave a status update that bodes very well for him.

Speaking to SiriusXM, Murray declared himself “100-percent healthy” and “100-percent healed.” He said that he’s running, working out and doing everything he needs to be back to normal.

“I’m 100 percent healthy, 100 percent healed,” Murray said. “Back to running, back to working out. I’m all good, just excited to see where I land in the draft and get to work.”

Murray is widely viewed as one of the top linebackers in the draft and a potential first round pick. Tankathon predicts him going No. 17 overall to the Dallas Cowboys, while a recent NFL.com mock draft has him going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. That year he recorded 102 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, along with four passes defended.

Any number of things can raise or lower a player’s stock leading up to the draft. But a clean bill of health will definitely go a long way towards Murray getting his name called on Day 1.