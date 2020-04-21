Former Oklahoma Star, NFL DB Passes Away At 64

Zac Henderson, an All-American defensive back for Oklahoma in the 1970s, passed away overnight according to The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel. Henderson was 64.

As a freshman in 1974, Henderson started on the Sooners’ national championship team. He would go on to be a four-year starter at OU and an a three-time All-Big Eight choice. Henderson capped off his career as a unanimous All-American selection in 1977.

To this day, Henderson’s 15 career interceptions rank fourth all-time on the OU charts. He also finished his career with 299 total tackles from his safety position.

Henderson spent the 1978 and 1979 seasons with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He would then go on to play in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles for 12 games during the 1980 season.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound DB finished his football journey in Canada, suiting up for the Toronto Argonauts in 1982 and 1983.

While at OU, Henderson played with Sherwood Taylor, the father of current Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Sherwood named his son after Henderson.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson’s family and friends, as well as his former teammates and coaches and the Oklahoma football family in general.

May he rest in peace.