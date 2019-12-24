Former Oklahoma Star RB Samaje Perine Signs With New NFL Team

After spending this season with the Cincinnati Bengals, former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine will sign with the Miami Dolphins before Week 17.

Ironically, the Bengals and Dolphins faced off against each other yesterday. Miami has been hammered by running back injuries lately, necessitating them signing Perine off Cincinnati’s practice squad today.

However, the Dolphins reportedly are interested in the third-year pro beyond this Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Perine will be part of Miami’s plans in 2020 as well.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Redskins starting RB Samaje Perine off the #Bengals practice squad, source said. He’ll join them this week and will be part of their future in 2020. Miami RB Myles Gaskin (ankle) sustained an injury yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

A fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2017, Perine received extensive work as a rookie. In 16 games (eight starts), he rushed for 603 yards and a touchdown on 175 carries while also catching 22 passes.

Perine played in only five games for Washington in 2018 and was waived by the team on at the end of training camp this summer. He signed with the Bengals and made six appearances with the team but did not record any offensive statistics.