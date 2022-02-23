In early December, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced his transfer away from the Oklahoma Sooners.

The former five-star recruit was part of a mass exodus that included head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. He announced his transfer to Arkansas, which led to some backlash from fans.

Earlier this week, he had a message for those fans.

“Never understood how the OU fans call me soft when I literally joined the hardest conference in football 🤣🤣 and the toughest side tbh #SEC sorry not sorry,” he said on Twitter.

Haselwood didn’t make much of an impact during his first two seasons in Norman. However, he made a significant jump during the 2021 season.

He played in and registered a catch in every game and finished with 399 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Prior to playing with Oklahoma, Haselwood was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was considered the top receiver in the country and the top player in his home state, per 247Sports Composite.