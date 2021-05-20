Theo Howard began his collegiate career on the West Coast with the UCLA Bruins. He then joined the Oklahoma football ranks for just one season before opting to transfer. He announced his next landing spot on Thursday.

Howard, a four-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting class, is heading back to the Pac-12. He announced on Thursday he’s joining Kyle Whittingham’s program in Salt Lake City.

Howard has played in 40 college games, catching 132 passes for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns. His most productive year was in 2018, when he totaled 51 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns as a junior at UCLA.

The former four-star recruit didn’t earn a prominent role at Oklahoma last season. Howard will have a better chance of being a focal point of the Utah Utes offense this upcoming season.

The big question for both Theo Howard and the Utah Utes is can Howard return to the UCLA version of himself? He became one of the Pac-12’s most dangerous wideouts in 2018. He then transferred to Oklahoma, where he tore his Achilles during the 2020 off-season.

Howard didn’t display the same explosiveness at Oklahoma as he did with the Bruins. Extra recovery this off-season could prove beneficial for him.

The Utah Utes, meanwhile, are a darkhorse to win the Pac-12 South this upcoming season. Kyle Whittingham always seems to outperform expectations, thanks to his coaching staff’s ability to develop low-ranked recruits into prominent players within the conference.