Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: A view of a Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.

He finishes his time with the Sooners with eight total tackles and one fumble recovery in those eight appearances.

According to Fan Nation's Oklahoma site, Smith was removed from the team's online roster prior to the season finale against Texas Tech for undisclosed reasons.

Already, Smith is drawing attention from some major Power 5 programs perusing the portal.

"Alabama, North Carolina, USC, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas of [interest]," said Justin Wells of Inside Texas.

Smith saw time at both inside and outside linebacker while at Oklahoma.