Greg McElroy Names His Preseason Heisman Trophy Favorite

Last season, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith became the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since 2015. It was an impressive feat, as he edged out Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask.

We’re still several months away from the 2021 college football season, but it sounds like the early favorite for the award will once again be a quarterback.

During a recent edition of College Football Live on ESPN, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy revealed his preseason pick for the Heisman Trophy. It turns out he’s all in on Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“He should be the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman next year, and he should be — if not the top quarterback returning in college football, certainly the top two or three,” McElroy said.

Rattler struggled early on during his redshirt freshman season, but he really came on strong toward the end of the year.

McElroy believes that late-season momentum that Rattler built last fall will carry over to the 2021 season.

“Look, Spencer Rattler’s your bread and butter, man,” McElroy said, via 247Sports. “And if you look at how he played down the stretch last year, especially with the inconsistencies that he had in the first month of the season, I thought he showed tremendous mental toughness to hang in there and more specifically against Texas, when he was put, pulled to the sidelines — hey, you’ve got to start taking care of the football — from that point forward, when they put him in, he won that game in dramatic fashion.”

Rattler certainly has all the tools to become the next superstar quarterback for the Sooners. He’s mobile, he has a cannon for an arm, and he can make plays off script.

If Rattler can take that next step, both mentally and physically, there’s no reason why he can’t win the Heisman Trophy.