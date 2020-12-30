The Spun

Here’s Who Will Call The Cotton Bowl With Greg McElroy Out

Greg McElroy speaks with reporters at an event.DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy won’t be able to call tonight’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. McElroy announced last night he has tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re obviously hoping that McElroy makes a quick and full recovery. In the meantime, he’ll have to be replaced in the booth for this evening’s game between Florida and Oklahoma.

According to SoonerScoop.com, McElroy’s fill-in will be a familiar face for OU fans. Dusty Dvoracek, who played defensive line for the Sooners from 2002-05, will serve as the game analyst for ESPN’s television broadcast of the Cotton Bowl.

Originally, Dvoracek was supposed to be on the radio call with Brad Sham and Ian Fitzsimmons. However, he’ll take McElroy’s place alongside Joe Tessitore, with Holly Rowe working the sidelines.

Greg McElroy isn’t the only prominent ESPN voice who is currently COVID-19 positive. Kirk Herbstreit also has the virus, though it won’t affect his work schedule for this weekend, as he’s set to call Friday’s Sugar Bowl remotely.

“I will be working from home, January 1 on College GameDay and later that day on the call for the Sugar Bowl with Chris [Fowler], Maria [Taylor] and Tom [Rinaldi],” Herbstreit said last night. “Can’t wait for the rematch between Clemson and Ohio State.”

Tonight’s Cotton Bowl matchup between Florida and Oklahoma will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.


