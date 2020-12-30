Here’s Who Will Call The Cotton Bowl With Greg McElroy Out

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy won’t be able to call tonight’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. McElroy announced last night he has tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re obviously hoping that McElroy makes a quick and full recovery. In the meantime, he’ll have to be replaced in the booth for this evening’s game between Florida and Oklahoma.

According to SoonerScoop.com, McElroy’s fill-in will be a familiar face for OU fans. Dusty Dvoracek, who played defensive line for the Sooners from 2002-05, will serve as the game analyst for ESPN’s television broadcast of the Cotton Bowl.

Originally, Dvoracek was supposed to be on the radio call with Brad Sham and Ian Fitzsimmons. However, he’ll take McElroy’s place alongside Joe Tessitore, with Holly Rowe working the sidelines.

Never good news to hear of someone battling COVID. We'll miss hearing Toby Rowland call the OU game on radio. Source telling us Dusty Dvoracek will replace McElroy on the TV broadcast tomorrow night though. Good luck to Chris Plank on the radio call replacing Toby. https://t.co/HjpjgNWbWG — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 30, 2020

Greg McElroy isn’t the only prominent ESPN voice who is currently COVID-19 positive. Kirk Herbstreit also has the virus, though it won’t affect his work schedule for this weekend, as he’s set to call Friday’s Sugar Bowl remotely.

“I will be working from home, January 1 on College GameDay and later that day on the call for the Sugar Bowl with Chris [Fowler], Maria [Taylor] and Tom [Rinaldi],” Herbstreit said last night. “Can’t wait for the rematch between Clemson and Ohio State.”

Tonight’s Cotton Bowl matchup between Florida and Oklahoma will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.