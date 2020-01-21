How Jalen Hurts Is Performing On Day 1 Of Senior Bowl

On Tuesday afternoon, Senior Bowl practice kicked off as the best college football seniors took the field to showcase their talent for NFL scouts.

The Senior Bowl gives player an opportunity to raise their stock before the NFL Combine. It’s also a chance for NFL teams to get hands-on experience with those looking to take their talents to the next level.

Perhaps the biggest name at the camp this week is former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The former Sooners star took the field earlier this afternoon. Unfortunately for Hurts, it appears he’s struggling on the field.

According to those at the Senior Bowl, Hurts has struggled with his accuracy.

It’s Day 1 but Jalen Hurts is really struggling with placement — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 21, 2020

Jalen Hurts has not looked good today in practice. Seems to be a lot of miscommunication and inaccurate throws when he is in at QB. #SeniorBowl — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) January 21, 2020

It’s not all bad for Hurts, though. He made a nice throw along the sideline, hitting the receiver in stride.

Check it out.

Hurts started the 2019 college football season as one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy. He flashed in the first half of Oklahoma’s season, but started to fall off at the end.

His struggles against LSU in the College Football Playoff highlighted Hurts’ shortcomings on the field. However, he still has time to prove to NFL scouts that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Senior Bowl.