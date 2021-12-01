When the news broke that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC, most fans wondered who would be the Sooners’ interim coach. It didn’t take very long for Bob Stoops to step in and stabilize the program – again.

Even though Stoops will only be coaching the Sooners for their bowl game, the legendary coach will receive a fairly large check for his services.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Stoops will receive a one-time payment of $325,000. That’s really solid considering Stoops just has to prepare for one game.

Stoops’ salary for Oklahoma’s upcoming bowl game will reportedly be addressed at a Board of Regents meeting later this week.

One-time compensation of $325K for Bob Stoops to be addressed at #OU Board of Regents meeting Th/Fri. pic.twitter.com/wX2gODtd84 — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 1, 2021

Sooners fans are thrilled that Stoops will be back on the sidelines for the final game of the 2021 season, but there are some concerns about what the future will be like for the program.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Stoops made it very clear that Oklahoma will find the right coach who’ll make sure the program continues to compete at an elite level.

“This is a real job, this is a great job, a great university with great leadership,” Stoops said. “All you fans, and again, player parents, everyone, just understand. Give it a little bit of time and you’re going to see, this is just a little bump in the road. There’s not one guy, one person in the history of this program that’s bigger than the program — coach (Barry) Switzer, myself, or Lincoln Riley.”

Until the Sooners find a long-term option at head coach, Stoops will do what he can to help out the program that he loves dearly.