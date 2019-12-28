Jalen Hurts Had A Horrific First Half vs. LSU

The first half of the Peach Bowl is in the books and Oklahoma fans might want to go ahead and turn the game off.

LSU torched the Sooners to the tune of 49 first half points. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow tossed seven touchdowns passes in the first half alone – racking up over 400 yards through the air.

His counterpart on the field, Jalen Hurts, has not had as much success this afternoon.

Hurts completed just 5-of-18 passing for 101 yards and an interception in the first half. While he’s struggled to find success through the air, Hurts has found a little success on the ground.

He scored Oklahoma’s second touchdown of the game with a short two-yard scamper.

It’s been about as bad a start for the Sooners as possible. Oklahoma entered the game without two starters on defense and lost starting safety Brendan Radley-Hiles to a targeting penalty early in the second quarter.

Lincoln Riley and company have a history of struggling in the playoff and the Sooners ran into a buzz-saw on Saturday night.

Can the Sooners find some success on offense and get back into this game? Hurts will need to be much better in the second half if that’s the case.