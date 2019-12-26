Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts Has Message For Alabama Fans

Despite losing Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma in the offseason, it’s pretty clear that Alabama fans never stopped supporting their former quarterback.

Since Hurts fell behind Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart for the Crimson Tide, the former national champion took his talents to the Sooners. It’s a move that has worked out quite well for him.

Hurts is obviously committed to the fans in Norman, but he does also appreciate his supporters from Tuscaloosa.

During his media session for the Peach Bowl, Hurts talked about his relationship with Alabama fans.

From ASAP Sports:

Q. How do you feel like you left things with Alabama fans? Do you still kind of feel the love from them on social media and that kind of thing?

JALEN HURTS: Well, I appreciate the support that they’ve shown this entire year. I appreciate it genuinely. I think that says it all, the fact that they’re supporting me, that they’re there for me, that they’re wishing me luck and hoping the best for the Oklahoma Sooners. I mean, that’s a great thing.

Alabama fans will certainly be cheering for Hurts this weekend when he takes on the LSU Tigers. After all, the Crimson Tide fell short to their SEC rival back in November.

We’ll see if Hurts can add another big win to his resume this Saturday.