Video: LSU Players Show Great Respect For Jalen Hurts After Game

There aren’t too many players in college football more widely respected than Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. It is hard to handle an adverse situation better than Hurts did, after he lost his job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa.

Without Hurts serving in a backup role in 2018, Alabama may not have taken down Georgia in the SEC Championship last season. In a reversal from the previous year’s title, it was Hurts replacing Tagovailoa that sparked the team.

This offseason, he made the move to Oklahoma, where he and Lincoln Riley helmed one of the most exciting offenses in the country. Hurts was a Heisman finalist, and while there are still very good questions about his NFL future, he probably helped his stock a lot with his year in Norman.

Today’s College Football Playoff semifinal was obviously a huge blow, with LSU destroying Oklahoma 63-28. Even with that result, after the game it seemed like just about every Tiger wanted their chance to send off Jalen Hurts after the last game of a really great college career.

Jalen Hurts gets a ton of postgame love from LSU

Hurts finished the game 15-for-31 for 217 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 43 yards, and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

He’s now off to the NFL, where he’ll be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in the draft, in large part because of his running ability. LSU is national championship-bound, and should have a nice home field advantage in New Orleans against the Ohio State-Clemson winner.

The Buckeyes lead the Tigers 10-0 midway through the first quarter.

