LSU Linebacker’s Tweet About Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

There are few college football players that have the respect of his opponents like Jalen Hurts. The Alabama-turned-Oklahoma quarterback has been praised for how he handled that tough situation, as well as for his largely great play throughout his career.

Hurts led Alabama to the national championship as a true freshman, winning SEC offensive player of the year along the way. He did the same as a sophomore, though it was Tua Tagovailoa that took over to win the title.

Without Hurts coming off the bench, there’s a good chance Alabama doesn’t win the SEC title game against Georgia in 2018. And this year at Oklahoma, Hurts was a Heisman finalist, and led the team to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff.

The fact that he wasn’t the guy to lead ‘Bama to the one title he won has diminished Hurts’ on-field reputation a bit, but in reality he is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his generation.

After Saturday’s loss to LSU, the Tigers showed just how well-respected Hurts is by his opponents, with numerous players going up to talk to Hurts after the game.

On Monday, LSU star K’Lavon Chaisson drove home that point, quote tweeting a Bleacher Report rundown of Hurts’ college accomplishments, and calling Hurts “by far the most disrespected QB in college football history.”

By far the most disrespected QB in college football history #RAREBREED https://t.co/DNGnHyfAsR — K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) December 30, 2019

That’s a pretty hard claim to quantify, but it shows just how highly Jalen Hurts is thought of around the sport.

Now, his college career is over, and he’ll be one of the more intriguing NFL Draft prospects as we move through that process.

[K’Lavon Chaisson]