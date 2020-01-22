Jalen Hurts Addresses Possibility Of Changing Position In NFL

Jalen Hurts is the consummate team player. The Alabama-turned-Oklahoma quarterback became one of the most popular guys in college football for how he handled his benching in the 2017-18 national championship and subsequent position battle with Tua Tagovailoa.

His stock is probably up after his year under Lincoln Riley, but most see him going in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. As often happens with athletic quarterbacks for whom there are some questions at the next level, Hurts was asked about the possibility of changing positions in the pros.

During his Senior Bowl press conference Tuesday, Hurts reiterated his dedication to the team first, but made things clear. He intends to play quarterback in the NFL.

From Pewter Report’s Trevor Sikkema:

#Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts was asked if he would be open to playing a different position in the NFL: “I’ve always been a team first guy, but I’m a quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/EJ84PLgjmg — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 21, 2020

According to reports, Jalen Hurts had a pretty up-and-down first day during Senior Bowl practices. There are concerns about his accuracy which were there during his college career as well, though he did make some nice throws during the session.

In any event, he is looking like a mid-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. We could have a fairly quarterback-heavy first round, with four or five players coming off of the board early.

LSU’s Joe Burrow is widely expected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Hurts’ former positionmate Tua Tagovailoa probably won’t get past the Miami Dolphins.

Behind those two stars, Oregon’s Justin Herbert sounds like a cinch to go in the first round, while Utah State’s Jordan Love is a rising prospect, and former Georgia teammates Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason (who finished his career at Washington) are both in play.

Wherever he lands and however early or late it happens, Hurts will have plenty of fans in crimson supporting him this April.

[Trevor Sikkema]