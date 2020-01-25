Jalen Hurts Struggled Through First Half Of Senior Bowl

Jalen Hurts is coming off of a pretty special college football career at Alabama and Oklahoma. He still has plenty to prove ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hurts was the definition of a dual-threat player during his college career. He threw for 3,851 yards and 32 scores during his year in Norman, and added 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

While those types of quarterbacks are having a real moment in the NFL, with Kyler Murray impressing as a rookie and Lamar Jackson putting together a likely MVP campaign this year, Hurts isn’t seen as accurate as the former or as dynamic with his legs as the latter. This week at the Senior Bowl presents a big opportunity, but he was reportedly up-and-down during practice.

Unfortunately for Hurts, and the many Crimson-clad fans at the game in Mobile, Ala., it was more down in the first half.

Hurts finished 2-of-7 for 25 yards and an interception, and had -7 yards on the ground.

And the South gives it right back… Jalen Hurts got popped as he threw, Ohio State LB Malik Harrison comes down with the INT! pic.twitter.com/54SvKQopyk — Suspended Again (@FTBeard1) January 25, 2020

In Jalen Hurts’ defense, his offensive line hasn’t given him a ton of help. He was under constant barrage in the first half, and the North team defense was able to contain him in the pocket for the most part.

Bradlee Anae takes down Jalen Hurts💪 pic.twitter.com/5zMJoyVlOL — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020

Former #Syracuse star Alton Robinson broke out the swim move to sack Jalen Hurts early on in the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5TnJ60YcIC — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) January 25, 2020

Hopefully he can rebound over these next two quarters.

While Hurts is probably not going to be a first round NFL Draft prospect, but he’s more than earned a shot to prove that he can play quarterback at the next level.

The North leads the South 17-10 in the early third quarter. The 2020 Senior Bowl is being broadcast on NFL Network.

