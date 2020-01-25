The Spun

Jalen Hurts Struggled Through First Half Of Senior Bowl

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts falls into the end zone at Kansas State.MANHATTAN, KS - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is coming off of a pretty special college football career at Alabama and Oklahoma. He still has plenty to prove ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hurts was the definition of a dual-threat player during his college career. He threw for 3,851 yards and 32 scores during his year in Norman, and added 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

While those types of quarterbacks are having a real moment in the NFL, with Kyler Murray impressing as a rookie and Lamar Jackson putting together a likely MVP campaign this year, Hurts isn’t seen as accurate as the former or as dynamic with his legs as the latter. This week at the Senior Bowl presents a big opportunity, but he was reportedly up-and-down during practice.

Unfortunately for Hurts, and the many Crimson-clad fans at the game in Mobile, Ala., it was more down in the first half.

Hurts finished 2-of-7 for 25 yards and an interception, and had -7 yards on the ground.

In Jalen Hurts’ defense, his offensive line hasn’t given him a ton of help. He was under constant barrage in the first half, and the North team defense was able to contain him in the pocket for the most part.

Hopefully he can rebound over these next two quarters.

While Hurts is probably not going to be a first round NFL Draft prospect, but he’s more than earned a shot to prove that he can play quarterback at the next level.

The North leads the South 17-10 in the early third quarter. The 2020 Senior Bowl is being broadcast on NFL Network.

