Jalen Hurts Shares Message To Eagles QB Carson Wentz

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles surprised just about everyone watching the 2020 NFL Draft by taking former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick. It’s an odd landing spot for sure, but he seems excited for the next chapter of his career.

Philadelphia has a franchise quarterback on its roster at the moment in Carson Wentz. The only negative pertaining to Wentz is that he’s dealt with a plethora of injuries during his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans in Philly were unsure about the team’s selection of Hurts at first. As for Wentz, he wasted no time welcoming his newest teammate to the Eagles, saying “Welcome to the best football city in America brotha!”

Hurts finally had the time late on Friday night to respond to Wentz on Twitter, as he said “So excited to get to learn from you in Philly! Let’s get to work!”

So Excited to get to learn from you in Philly !!Let’s get to work ! 💪🏽 https://t.co/QI9IyYR7nd — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 25, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles use Hurts this upcoming season – if they even use him at all.

Hurts might need time to develop before he sees the field. On the other hand, he’s a versatile athlete and could make an impact immediately for Philadelphia.

Doug Pederson has hinted at potentially using Hurts in a role similar to what Taysom Hill does for the New Orleans Saints. That means there could be a package of plays specifically designed for the former Oklahoma star.