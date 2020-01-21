Jalen Hurts’ collegiate career has come to an end. But the dual-threat QB has another chance to impress NFL scouts.

Hurts is set to play in the upcoming Senior Bowl – a game dedicated to college football’s best senior draft prospects. Each Senior Bowl participant represents the school he played for, but it’s a bit more complicated for Hurts.

He played for two historic programs–Alabama and Oklahoma–during his college career. Fortunately, Hurts isn’t tasked with choosing just one to represent during the Senior Bowl.

The former Crimson Tide and Sooners QB will wear a custom two-logo helmet for the game. One side of the helmet features the ‘OU’ logo while the other side features the No. 2 in the Alabama crimson red.

This is awesome.

#Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts has been presented with his helmet for Saturday: Sooners on one side, Crimson Tide on the other. Said he's happy to be here to represent two great schools. pic.twitter.com/aBpxs825k7 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 21, 2020

Oklahoma and Alabama fans have to be pleased with Hurts’ custom helmet. It’s a great honor for the elite quarterback to represent both programs.

Hurts put together an iconic collegiate career. It’ll be interesting to see how his skill-set translates to the NFL.

We all know Hurts is a dangerous threat in the running game. With the NFL’s higher usage of running quarterbacks, Hurts could fit in well.

But he’ll have to continue to improve his passing abilities to stick around in the pros. No matter what, Hurts’ NFL story will be one to watch in coming years.