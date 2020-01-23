In honor of all his achievements he accomplished during his time at Alabama and Oklahoma, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts received a custom helmet for the Senior Bowl. One side of the helmet features the ‘OU’ logo while the other side features the No. 2 in the Alabama crimson red.

Hurts had a special career with the Crimson Tide and Sooners, but there is still plenty of work left to be done if he wants to boost his draft stock.

The Senior Bowl is the perfect opportunity for Hurts to show he can play quarterback at the next level. He’ll get to showcase his arm talent on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Even though it’d be sweet to watch Hurts play in an actual game with the custom Alabama-Oklahoma helmet, he will not wear it on Saturday.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy revealed that Hurts’ custom helmet was a gift due to his work with Special Spectators, a group that gives ill children and their families all-access game day experiences.

From AL.com:

“It was our understanding that the helmet was a gift to Jalen for all his work with Special Spectators over the years and not for game use,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com.

There were two custom helmets made for Hurts. One of them will be auctioned off and the money will go to charity.

The helmet that Jalen Hurts will be wearing at the Senior Bowl @seniorbowl @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hGHYJNPIms — Ballin Down South Sports Network (@ballindsouth) January 21, 2020

Kickoff for the Senior Bowl is at 2:30 p.m. ET from Ladd–Peebles Stadium.