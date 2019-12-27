The College Football Playoff kicks off in just two days and there’s already been some elite trash talk in the days leading up to the games.

Earlier today, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gave perhaps the most brutally honest comments of the week.

He started off with a few complimentary comments before pulling a 180 and going the other direction. Chase called out the Oklahoma secondary for being “slow.”

“I see a lot of fast guys,” Chase said. “A couple of them have tight hips, but some of them are slow, too. I think we’ll have good match-ups all around…We just want them to feel our speed coming up the field. That’s how we get open.”

Chase wasn’t done there, though. He also had more to say about Sooners defensive back Parnell Motley.

“Nothing stands out about him too much,” Chase said via 247Sports. “I watch him. I see he’s – I don’t know if he’s that long. I don’t really know how tall he is. I see he’s kind of fast. He’ll try to put [his] hands on somebody just a little bit, but I’m ready for it. I want him to put his hands on me.”

We’ll find out just how “slow” Motley and the Oklahoma defense is on Saturday afternoon.