Four-star receiver J.Michael Sturdivant is one of the most sought-after pass-catchers in the 2021 cycle. The elite wideout took to Twitter Saturday evening to announce his final four schools.

The Texas prospect is the No. 27 WR in what’s being considered one of the deepest receiver classes in recent years, per the 247Sports composite rankings system. Sturdivant’s the 149th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle.

Plenty of teams have been working hard to get in the mix for Sturdivant’s recruitment. He announced a top-seven list back in February which included Cal, Oklahoma, Duke, Kansas, Missouri, Stanford and TCU. The four-star receiver has now narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools – two of which weren’t included in his previous announcement.

Per his Twitter announcement, Sturdivant’s final four schools includes Cal, LSU, Oklahoma and UCLA. At this point, it’s unclear which school is in the lead. One can assume the Sooners will be in the mix until the end considering Oklahoma‘s proximity to Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound prospect plays in one of the tougher leagues in the state of Texas and put up impressive numbers in the process.

As a junior, the elite prospect caught 87 passes for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sturdivant’s recruiting stock could receive a significant bump if he can have an even more productive senior season.

Cal, LSU, Oklahoma and UCLA will be fighting hard in coming months to land J.Michael Sturdivant’s commitment.