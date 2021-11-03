Despite being 9-0, Oklahoma was only ranked eighth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released earlier tonight.

The CFP committee is clearly not impressed with Oklahoma’s strength of schedule or habit of squeaking out wins over inferior opponents. Sooner fans are probably all unhappy with their ranking, but FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt has some advice for them.

On Twitter, Klatt sent a message to OU supporters while simultaneously knocking the committee for ranking one-loss Alabama at No. 2.

“I don’t know what @OU_Football fans are so upset about…in a few years when they’re in the #SEC then they don’t even have to win all their games and will be ranked #2 #Patience @CFBPlayoff,” Klatt wrote.

Tonight’s ranking aside, Oklahoma still has time to make its move. The Sooners still have games left against Oklahoma State and Baylor, who are ranked 11th and 12th respectively. They also could have the Big 12 title game.

Even if they win out, OU would need some help in front of them, but their CFP dreams are not dead yet.